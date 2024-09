Ballyshannon Library is to reopen later this month.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the library will reopen on September 16th.

The opening hours of Bundoran and Donegal Town Libraries are also being extended.

Bundoran Library will open six days a week while Donegal Town Library will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays and people will be able to visit Ballyshannon Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from the week beginning September 16th.