Finn Harps had a good away win in Athlone last night thanks to a brace each from Patrick “Dixie” Ferry and Success Edogun.

Two first half goals from Ferry had Darren Murphy’s side 2-0 up at the interval and two second half goals from Edogun sealed the three points.

4-1 was the final score.

Murphy joined Chris Ashmore on Highland Saturday Sport today to discuss the performance…