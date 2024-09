Police in Derry are appealing for information following reports of a man sustaining serious injuries yesterday evening.

They are specifically looking for anyone who was in the vicinity of Strand Road, near the old Bank of Ireland at Sackville Street at approximately 9 o’clock.

If you have dash cam or video footage, please call 101.

Police say any information, no matter how small, or insignificant it appears, could be vital to this ongoing investigation.