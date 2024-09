The first day of the Danny Gormley Memorial Knockalla Hillclimb got underway this morning.

Kevin Gallagher took the win on the first day of action with a best-time of 43:05. Conor Harvey was second in 43:34 and third was Barry Morris with 43:44.

All three of the top competitors on day one were driving Darrians.

Johnny Baird joined Chris Ashmore on Highland Saturday Sport this evening to give us the latest…