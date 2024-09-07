NI Mayors agree to collaborate to promote diversity and inclusion

Mayors from a number of Councils across Northern Ireland including Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed to a joint collaboration to promote diversity and inclusion.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr met with the delegation in Derry in recent days.

Cllr Barr met with the Mayors of Belfast, Newry, Mourne and Down, and Lisburn and Castlereagh to discuss how they can work together to promote diversity and inclusion within their respective Councils with a particular emphasis on the inclusion of all minority groups, including people with disabilities and complex needs.

Councillor Barr says she is delighted they all agreed in principle to work collectively on a number of joint mayoral initiatives during their mayoral terms.