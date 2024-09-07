Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NI Mayors agree to collaborate to promote diversity and inclusion

Mayors from a number of Councils across Northern Ireland including Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed to a joint collaboration to promote diversity and inclusion.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr met with the delegation in Derry in recent days.

Cllr Barr met with the Mayors of Belfast, Newry, Mourne and Down, and Lisburn and Castlereagh to discuss how they can work together to promote diversity and inclusion within their respective Councils with a particular emphasis on the inclusion of all minority groups, including people with disabilities and complex needs.

Councillor Barr says she is delighted they all agreed in principle to work collectively on a number of joint mayoral initiatives during their mayoral terms.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 30s killed in Quigley’s Point collision

7 September 2024
damien owens
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party appeals to Engineers Ireland to stop downgrading of remediation options

7 September 2024
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Library to reopen

7 September 2024
Mayor with Mayors 3
News, Top Stories

NI Mayors agree to collaborate to promote diversity and inclusion

7 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 30s killed in Quigley’s Point collision

7 September 2024
damien owens
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party appeals to Engineers Ireland to stop downgrading of remediation options

7 September 2024
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Library to reopen

7 September 2024
Mayor with Mayors 3
News, Top Stories

NI Mayors agree to collaborate to promote diversity and inclusion

7 September 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 6th

6 September 2024
polestar lights
News, Top Stories

Polestar traffic lights outage causing traffic disruption

6 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube