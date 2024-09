Institute have continued their poor start to the NIFL Championship season with a 3-1 defeat at home to Ballyclare Comrades at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

‘Stute trailed at the break and went 2-0 down in the second period before Caoimhin Porter pulled one back to make it 2-1.

A late goal from Ballyclare made it 3-1.

The result is Institute’s third loss in a row, having drawn the opening two games of the campaign.

Next up is a trip to play Ballinamallard next Saturday.