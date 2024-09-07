Rugby: Letterkenny and CIYMS play out 86-point thriller

Letterkenny’s first home game of the Ulster Championship 2 season was one to remember as they narrowly lost out 45-41 to CIYMS this afternoon.

Letterkenny led by a single point at half time as Ben Scott went over twice, and Daf Green and Jordan Mealiff also touched down for tries.

Further tries in the second half from Ben Scott, who finished the game with three tries to his name, and Jack Sayers were not enough as CIYMS ran out 4-point winners.

In the Ulster Championship 1, Bangor beat City of Derry by 58 points to 7.

While in Ulster Championship 3, PSNI were beaten 15-6 by Strabane and Holywood won 46-29 against Inishowen.