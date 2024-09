St. Eunan’s made it three wins from four games as they overcame the challenge of Downings in Round 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship this evening.

Downings made life difficult for their visitors but ultimately some fine scores from Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell proved to be the key to unlocking a stern defensive unit.

After the game, Daire Bonner caught up with St. Eunan’s ‘keeper Shaun Patton…