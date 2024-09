British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in Dublin today for a meeting with the Taoiseach at Farmleigh House in Dublin.

The two leaders have already said they are committed to re-starting the relationship between the two countries.

He’ll also meet Irish business leaders from companies like Keelings and Primark – to encourage further trade and investment.

The visit coincides with Ireland’s ‘Nations League’ encounter with England at the Aviva Stadium.