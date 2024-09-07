Woman in 30s killed in Quigley’s Point collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred late last night Friday 6th September, 2024 at approximately 11.15pm.

The two vehicle collision occurred at Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point, Muff, Co. Donegal.

A female back seat passenger, aged in her 30s was fatally injured as a result of the collision. Her body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course. The female driver, aged in her 70s and male front seat passenger, aged in his 50s, were both removed from the scene to Atnagalvin and Letterkenny University Hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

The male driver, aged in his teens, of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station