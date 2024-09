There’s calls for a Primary Care Centre to be developed in North Inishowen.

With people forced to travel to either Buncrana or Letterkenny to avail of medical services such as x-ray, Councillor Martin McDermott says this warrants a dedicated facility in Carndonagh.

He says the development would also act as an ambulance base.

Councillor McDermott says the HSE is not opposed to the proposal.