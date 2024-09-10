Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donaldson due back in court today

Jeffrey Donaldson is due to be arraigned today on charges of historical sex abuse.

The former DUP leader is facing a total of eighteen charges, including one allegation of rape, while his wife, Eleanor, is accused of aiding and abetting.

In March, Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife, Eleanor, were arrested at their home in Co Down.Both were later charged with offences arising from complaints made by two women, whose identities are protected by law.

Jeffrey Donaldson, who has since stepped down as leader of the DUP, is facing one charge of rape, four counts of gross indecency and thirteen counts of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2008.

Eleanor Donaldson is facing five charges of aiding and abetting.
The couple are due before a judge in Newry this morning where they’ll both be asked to enter their pleas in relation to each of the charges.

Advertisement

