Donaldson pleads Not Guilty to 18 charges

Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded NOT GUILTY to eighteen charges of historical sex abuse, which means he will stand trial before a judge and jury next year.

The former DUP leader is facing one allegation of rape, four counts of gross indecency and thirteen counts of indecent assault, between 1985 and 2008.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, also appeared before Newry Crown Court this morning where she pleaded NOT GUILTY to three charges of aiding and abetting.

Ms Donaldson is facing two more charges, but she will apply to have those withdrawn at a later date so she wasn’t asked to enter pleas in relation to those.

A trial date has been set for the 24th of March 2025.