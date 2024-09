The Government has been accused of ‘floating kites’ over vulture funds in the run up to an election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has denied a U-turn on increasing stamp duty for funds bulk-buying homes in Ireland – while Tanaiste Micheal Martin is urging caution after Junior Finance Minister Neal Richmond called for the tax to be doubled.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says the exchange needs to be taken with a pinch of salt………….