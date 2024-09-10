Finn Harps to mark 70th Anniversary with Grand Gala Celebration

Finn Harps Football Club have announces the celebration of its 70th anniversary with a grand gala dinner on Saturday, the 26th of October at the Villa Rose Hotel.

Tickets are priced at €50, which includes a four-course meal and a champagne reception on arrival. The evening will feature live entertainment with a band and DJ, promising a lively and memorable night. This special event will honour the rich tradition and legacy of the club’s dedicated volunteers, loyal fans and the community that has supported Finn Harps FC over the decades.

Founded in 1954, Finn Harps Football Club has become an integral part of the Donegal community, representing passion, pride, and perseverance in Irish football. With seven decades of history, the club continues to thrive thanks to the unwavering support of its volunteers and fans.

The theme for the evening, “A Legacy of Loyalty,” reflects the enduring commitment of the people who have made Finn Harps a cornerstone of Donegal football. This celebration is not just a reflection on past achievements, but a tribute to the countless individuals who have given their time, energy and passion to the club.

The gala will be an evening filled with heartfelt tributes, including special recognitions for those who have passed on, whose memories continue to inspire the Harps community. Their contributions, along with those of current volunteers and supporters, have been the lifeblood of Finn Harps FC, ensuring the club’s resilience and growth over the past seven decades.

Everyone who has been part of Finn Harps FC carries with them a story, a cherished memory that forms an integral part of their childhood. These individual experiences, whether it’s the excitement of a first match, the bonds formed with fellow supporters or the family who passes on the mantle, come together to create a rich tapestry of tradition. This collective history weaves a legacy that transcends generations, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who have walked through the gates of Finn Park, ensuring that the spirit of Finn Harps lives on in the community for years to come.

Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, Club Chairman – Ian Harkin remarked, “Finn Harps FC is built on the dedication and loyalty of its people—volunteers, fans and the broader community. As we celebrate 70 years, we want to honour the legacy of those who have stood by the club through thick and thin and ensure that their spirit continues to guide us into the future.”

The gala dinner will be a night of unity, remembrance and celebration, bringing together generations of the Harps family to commemorate a proud history and to look forward to a bright future. The club encourages all who have been touched by Finn Harps FC to join in the celebrations and contribute to this significant chapter in the club’s history.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased in the clubhouse, online via the club shop, or through Revolut using @deniseobfl. If you don’t have Revolut, you can purchase tickets by following this link: https://revolut.me/deniseobfl.

For updates follow the club’s social media platforms at @FinnHarps70 for more details about this landmark event! #legacy #loyalty #FinnHarps70