Gardai investigate incident at parochial house in Ballyshannon

There’s been an other incident at a parochial house in Donegal, this time in Ballyshannon.

Gardai say that on Sunday last, the 8th of September, between approx. 4.30pm and 4.50pm. A man went to the rear of the Parochial House at College Street, and caused damage to a glass unit located there.

He fled the scene after being disturbed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in that area with a dash cam between 4pm and 5pm to make the footage available to Gardaí.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the area of College Street or around the Parochial House on that date, they are asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-
9858530.

