HSE marks World Suicide Prevention Day 2024

#StartTheConversation

Free, online, suicide prevention programme ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ available

The HSE is marking international World Suicide Prevention Day (on Tuesday, 10 September) by highlighting actions that can help us to start a conversation, spread a message of hope and save more lives from suicide in Ireland.

The global call to action for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 is to ‘Change the Narrative’ and #StartTheConversation. The aim is to inspire individuals, communities, organisations, and governments to engage in open and honest discussions about suicide. By initiating these vital conversations, we can break down barriers, raise awareness, and create better cultures of understanding and support.

Bernard Gloster, HSE CEO, said: “Preventing suicide is everyone’s business, and on World Suicide Prevention Day, we are reminded we all have a role to play in creating more compassionate communities. The HSE maintains a steadfast high-level commitment to promote our population’s mental health and reduce suicide, as outlined in our National Service Plan and Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide. We are proud to work collaboratively across so many different sectors, so we can create a more supportive and compassionate society where suicide is preventable, and everyone feels valued and understood.”

On World Suicide Prevention Day, the HSE is asking people to enroll in and take part in ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ – a free online suicide prevention training programme that takes just 60 minutes to complete. This programme is for everyone, especially people who are supporting a loved one or those involved in their local communities. It helps participants to identify people who might be at risk of suicide, confidently ask about suicide, keep them safe, and connect them with resources that can help.

John Meehan, HSE Assistant National Director and Head of the National Office for Suicide Prevention, said: “We hope that on World Suicide Prevention Day, and every day, people can build their confidence and knowledge to talk safely and sensitively about suicide. We ask people share ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ with their friends, families and in workplaces and communities. At any time in our personal or professional lives, any one of us might encounter a person who is in distress, or who needs a listening ear. It is important we all feel prepared for such conversations whenever they arise, be able to recognise the signs that a person is struggling, and feel confident in asking about suicide, when we need to.”

‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ is one suicide prevention training programme available from the HSE. A range of different programmes is available across communities nationwide, as part of the HSE’s collective efforts to implement Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide. For more information on these programmes visit www.nosp.ie/training.

Donal Kavanagh spoke with Ciara Ray, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with the HSE. You can listen back to the interview here: