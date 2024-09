A battery was stolen from a lorry parked at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, between 6pm on Friday August 30th and 6am on Monday September 2nd.

Gardai say the lorry had been parked to the rear of a business premises for the weekend, during which time the battery was disconnected and taken.

They’re asking anyone who observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area that weekend to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.