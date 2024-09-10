McCann named new Tyrone Senior Ladies Manager

Darren Mc Cann has been ratified as the new Tyrone senior ladies football manager.

The Ballygawley based schoolteacher who had been in charge of the Tyrone minors for two seasons had been the recommended candidate after an interview process held last week.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman and his management team were appointed unanimously.

Armagh clubman Barry Mc Manus and Moy’s Martin Conroy step up from the minor set up and they are joined by Liam Og Mc Auley from the Galbally club.

They replace Sean O’Kane who did not seek reappointment and was thanked for his work over his term.

In his first year Darren guided Tyrone minors to Grade A of the Ulster championship and during 2024 his side won the B Ulster title before losing the all Ireland to Sligo.

Monday nights County Board meeting also approved the appointment of Kildress man Jarleth Loughran and his backroom team to take charge of the minor squad while former Under 14 manager Louise Daly was approved as manager of the 16s.

Loughran has enjoyed massive success with his own clubs underage sides and is joined by Paddy O’Brien and former Tyrone player Barry Mc Ginn in the backroom team.

Pius Fox reunites with Daly in the 16s with two former Tyrone ladies Shannon Lynch and Emma Hegarty also involved.

There was also a new appointment for the County Under 14s with former Tyrone player Barry Collins from Dromore heading a team that includes Peter Ward, Cathal Grimes and Niamh Hughes, they were also ratified on a big night for the County.

The County Chairperson Grainne Donnelly welcomed the confirmation of the new management teams, wishing them well she confirmed meetings with all the management teams in the coming days.