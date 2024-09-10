Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In  the first hour we discuss the proposed changes to the Defective Concrete Block scheme and hear from those that are effected:

Coming up we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and a chat about what is driving house price increases in Donegal:

We have news of an information event for those considering cataracts treatment in Northern Ireland, Eddie Bradley discusses his observations having taken on a slow cycle from Letterkenny to Cork and Mark McCollum discusses why he feels people should engage with the Northern Executive’s Truth Recovery – The Northern Ireland Executive Office launched a 12-week public consultation on proposals to establish a statutory Inquiry for those affected by Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, Workhouses and their pathways and practices; and an associated Financial Redress Scheme:

set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
458773457_842507974728945_5687112016976502804_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

10 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds issues with fire compliance regulations at Letterkenny Nursing Home

10 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 September 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

