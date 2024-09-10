Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour we discuss the proposed changes to the Defective Concrete Block scheme and hear from those that are effected:

Coming up we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and a chat about what is driving house price increases in Donegal:

We have news of an information event for those considering cataracts treatment in Northern Ireland, Eddie Bradley discusses his observations having taken on a slow cycle from Letterkenny to Cork and Mark McCollum discusses why he feels people should engage with the Northern Executive’s Truth Recovery – The Northern Ireland Executive Office launched a 12-week public consultation on proposals to establish a statutory Inquiry for those affected by Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, Workhouses and their pathways and practices; and an associated Financial Redress Scheme: