Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Substantial sum of money stolen in Letterkenny break-in

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at Ashbrook, Letterkenny a week ago today.

It happened on Tuesday the 3rd of September between approx. 1.15pm and shortly before 2pm.

It is believed that a hidden spare key was located and then used to gain entry via the rear door. The house was ransacked and a substantial sum of money stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in the area of Ashbrook, the Circular Road or that general area with a dash cam between 1pm and 2pm on that date to make contact.

Anybody who observed suspicious activity or believed they may have any relevant information are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eunan walshe 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information about latest road tragedy in Donegal

10 September 2024
parochial house ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incident at parochial house in Ballyshannon

10 September 2024
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Substantial sum of money stolen in Letterkenny break-in

10 September 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI make two arrests after serious assault on Friday

10 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

eunan walshe 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information about latest road tragedy in Donegal

10 September 2024
parochial house ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incident at parochial house in Ballyshannon

10 September 2024
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Substantial sum of money stolen in Letterkenny break-in

10 September 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI make two arrests after serious assault on Friday

10 September 2024
Niall-Blaney_01
News, Top Stories

Update – Blaney confirms he will not seek General Election nomination

10 September 2024
Mica Children 1
News, Top Stories

DCB campaigners ask all local reps to support calls for cap and rate increases to be applied retrospectively

10 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube