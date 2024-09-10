Substantial sum of money stolen in Letterkenny break-in

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at Ashbrook, Letterkenny a week ago today.

It happened on Tuesday the 3rd of September between approx. 1.15pm and shortly before 2pm.

It is believed that a hidden spare key was located and then used to gain entry via the rear door. The house was ransacked and a substantial sum of money stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in the area of Ashbrook, the Circular Road or that general area with a dash cam between 1pm and 2pm on that date to make contact.

Anybody who observed suspicious activity or believed they may have any relevant information are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.