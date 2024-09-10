Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

Two drivers were detected driving in excess of an 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana.

Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were on the roads yesterday conducting speed checks and they stopped the drivers whom they detected travelling at 103km/hr and 116km/hr.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued.

Gardaí have warned that with the wet and dull conditions there will be reduced visibility.

They have urged road users to slow down and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.