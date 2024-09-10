Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

Two drivers were detected driving in excess of an 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana.

Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were on the roads yesterday conducting speed checks and they stopped the drivers whom they detected travelling at 103km/hr and 116km/hr.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued.

Gardaí have warned that with the wet and dull conditions there will be reduced visibility.

They have urged road users to slow down and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
458773457_842507974728945_5687112016976502804_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

10 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds issues with fire compliance regulations at Letterkenny Nursing Home

10 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
458773457_842507974728945_5687112016976502804_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

10 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds issues with fire compliance regulations at Letterkenny Nursing Home

10 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 September 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water mains in Buncrana and Cloghan

10 September 2024
Untitled design
News, Top Stories

HSE marks World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 

10 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube