Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders to come forward.

A Scoping inquiry has reported there were almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders.

There were 844 alleged abusers in schools run by 42 religious orders across the country, according to the findings of senior counsel Mary O’Toole.

In Donegal, over 160 contacts have already been received by an Garda Síochána following the launch of the appeal last week.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walsh, outlined the options available to people who may wish to come forward.