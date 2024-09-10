Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders to come forward.

A Scoping inquiry has reported there were almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders.

There were 844 alleged abusers in schools run by 42 religious orders across the country, according to the findings of senior counsel Mary O’Toole.

In Donegal, over 160 contacts have already been received by an Garda Síochána following the launch of the appeal last week.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walsh, outlined the options available to people who may wish to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Tuesday September 10th

10 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

10 September 2024
Ben-Harkin-e1721811281842
News, Top Stories

Ben Harkin announces withdrawal from Fianna Fáil selection convention

10 September 2024
set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Tuesday September 10th

10 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

10 September 2024
Ben-Harkin-e1721811281842
News, Top Stories

Ben Harkin announces withdrawal from Fianna Fáil selection convention

10 September 2024
set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
458773457_842507974728945_5687112016976502804_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

10 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds issues with fire compliance regulations at Letterkenny Nursing Home

10 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube