Emergency services at scene of crash in Letterkenny

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Letterkenny.

The road between Oldtown and Drumkeen in the Corravaddy area is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No further details are known at this time.

