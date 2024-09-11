Injured woman airlifted from Errigal Mountain

A woman has been airlifted from Errigal Mountain after sustaining a lower leg injury.

At 12:36pm yesterday, DMRT were tasked by the National Ambulance Service to assist the woman who had fallen and sustained a lower leg injury on Errigal Mountain.

Bunbeg Coast Guard was also tasked to provide assistance.

As weather conditions worsened, the Rescue 118 helicopter lowered a paramedic to below the casualty who made his way up with the Coast Guard to the casualty’s location and treated the woman on the scene.

After a few attempts, she was moved to a better location and airlifted to Letterkenny Airfield and then transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance.