Magee Taskforce interim report promises an action plan by the end of the year

Release in full –

Magee Taskforce says new campus will require around £700m investment as body reports progress on commitments

The Magee Taskforce interim report published today has outlined that progress has been made on securing further commitment and defined timelines from key stakeholders ahead of the formulation of its action plan later this year.

The Taskforce has said that there is a stronger unity of purpose than ever before, and a genuine willingness to address historic underinvestment in the North West, but, sustained direct interventions will be required. The Taskforce has said that whilst it is still receiving input, all parties are committed to delivery for the first time since the New Decade New Approach agreement, five years ago.

The Taskforce has acknowledged serious commitment from Ulster University, the Department for the Economy and Derry City and Strabane District Council in setting up specific teams to focus on the expansion project.

The Taskforce understands a significant part of the £700m is already secured or committed. It is estimated that up to 40% could come from private sector investment in student accommodation.

The Magee Taskforce was announced in March to bring forward an action plan to expand Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry~Londonderry to 10,000 students as soon as practicable. Referenced in the 3 year economic vision and his 2024/25 Business Plan by the Economy Minister published this week, it has also been included in the draft Programme for Government, in addition to its forthcoming inclusion in the Investment Strategy for NI – further evidence that the project is embedded in public sector planning.

Nearly 30 ‘asks’ have been requested of key stakeholders in the Department for the Economy, Ulster University, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the UK and Irish Government among others.

In its report, the Taskforce seeks support with mechanisms the NI Executive and Ulster University can reasonably employ to increase numbers of enrolments at Magee. Some of the wider asks focus on issues such as funding, development of an oversight group and project infrastructure.

The Taskforce has also stated in the report that the development will be across all four faculties of the university but that no expansion of Magee should come from displacement of students from Coleraine to support the Executive’s regional balance ambitions.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce said today:

“Through this work, the Taskforce can see the pathway for delivery on this significant project.”

“Co-design has been central to the development of this report, and it shows that we have gained further commitments from all of the key parties, indicating a real statement of intent.”

“A substantial leap forward has been made. There is now a sense of urgency and a unity of purpose after five years of inertia and delay since the commitment was made in the New Decade New Approach agreement. We must maintain the course we are on, however hard, or challenging, it may seem.”

“We have also been able to shape the value of this investment and the significance it will have for Derry and the North West cross border city region.”

“Although there is still some finessing to be undertaken, the approximate investment from the public and private sector will be almost £700m. There is no doubt that this will have massive, direct, indirect and induced benefit for the region, but it will also deliver on key policy priorities on regional balance, good jobs and increasing productivity.”

“We now have the commitment, the timeline and the indicative price. Delivery has started and, learning from past failures, we now have the teams, processes and policies in place to make that stick.”

“The report published today is an important milestone in the delivery of an expanded Ulster University campus at Magee. The work means we will deliver the promised action plan towards the end of 2024.”