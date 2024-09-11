Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public Inquiry announced into the death of Pat Finucane

The British Government has announced a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

He was shot in front of his wife and children at their family home in February 1989.

The 39 year old’s killing was one of the most high profile of the Troubles.

A previous review of the case confirmed agents of the British State were involved in the killing and it should have been prevented.

Northern Secretary Hilary Benn told British MPs he was delivering on a commitment made by the UK government two decades ago……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-09-11 142338
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government told poor tourist season must be considered in next month’s budget

11 September 2024
Westminster
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Inquiry announced into the death of Pat Finucane

11 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 210: A Syrian beekeeper in Carndonagh, export opportunties and a digital readiness monitor

11 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-09-11 142338
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government told poor tourist season must be considered in next month’s budget

11 September 2024
Westminster
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Inquiry announced into the death of Pat Finucane

11 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 210: A Syrian beekeeper in Carndonagh, export opportunties and a digital readiness monitor

11 September 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following earlier crash in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Donal Mandy Kelly
News, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly withdraws ahead Fianna Fail selection convention

11 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube