Public Inquiry announced into the death of Pat Finucane

The British Government has announced a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

He was shot in front of his wife and children at their family home in February 1989.

The 39 year old’s killing was one of the most high profile of the Troubles.

A previous review of the case confirmed agents of the British State were involved in the killing and it should have been prevented.

Northern Secretary Hilary Benn told British MPs he was delivering on a commitment made by the UK government two decades ago……