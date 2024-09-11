Road closed at Knockastoller, Bunbneg

Gardai have advised that the road at Knockastoller, Bunbeg is closed as a result of a collision, and motoroists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Diversions are being put in place,
No further details are available.
