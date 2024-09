Searches are resuming today in East Donegal for human remains.

It’s widely reported that the searches are for the remains of Arlene Arkinson.

The 15 year old, Co Tyrone teenager has been missing for over 30 years.

She was last seen in August 1994 after attending a disco in Bundoran.

Gardai have confirmed that searches which commenced in the Glenfin area yesterday are continuing today.