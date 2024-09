People living in areas of deprivation are four times more likely to report poor health or disabilities.

That’s according to a study from Pobail, which says the findings clearly demonstrate the need for disadvantaged areas to be addressed.

Data also found people living in the most disadvantaged areas are four and a half times more likely to report not having good health than those in affluent areas.

Co-Author of the report, Alana Ryan, says the health inequality gap starts at a very young age: