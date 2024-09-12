Strule Shared Education Campus programme being launched today

The Strule Shared Education Campus programme is being launched today.

The North’s Education Minister Paul Givan will speak at the event in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh this afternoon.

It was confirmed last month that the contract for the long-awaited development on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks in Omagh has been awarded to Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited with construction expected to begin later this year.

The £375million shared education facility is set to open in September 2028.