Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses have a Donegal Intermediate Football Championship semi final to look forward to after they beat Milford on Saturday evening in Falcarragh.

Harry Harden scored what proved to be a vital goal for Naomh Muire as they ended up 1-09 to 0-08 winners.

After the game, Ryan Ferry got the thoughts of Naomh Muire goalkeeper Declan Ward…