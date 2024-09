Derry City will be away to Bohemians in the semi finals of the FAI Cup after their 2-0 win over Shelbourne on Saturday evening at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Goals from Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen put the Candystripes into the next round.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Paul McMullen spoke about the group sticking together:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Paul-McMullan-after-Shelbourne.mp3