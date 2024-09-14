FT Report and Reaction as City of Derry suffer defeat to Portadown

City of Derry suffered a defeat to Portadown at Judges Road on Saturday afternoon.
The game ended 27-0 to the visitors.
Alex McDonald has the full time report…
After the game Alex, got the thoughts of the City of Derry manager Eugene Murnane…
