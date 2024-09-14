Funding being sought for safety works at Glenswilly junction

Donegal County Council is seeking funding for a safety project at the junction on the R250 Letterkenny Glenties Road leading to the church in Glenswilly.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says there have been several collisions at the junction, and steps are necessary to make the junction more visible and the road safer.

He says this is the main road from Letterkenny to Glenties and Dungloe, and the speeds on the road are excessive.

Cllr Kelly says the council is hoping to secure funding from the low cost accident scheme for the necessary work.

He’s also urging people to drive more carefully in the area……………….