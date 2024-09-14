GAA Masters: Tyrone win Dr. Mickey Loftus Cup

Tyrone Masters won the Dr. Mickey Loftus Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan as they were too strong for their Roscommon counterparts and emerged victorious on a scoreline of 4-8 to 0-9.
At half-time, Tyrone led 2-5 to 0-4.
