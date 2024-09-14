Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA Masters: Tyrone win Dr. Mickey Loftus Cup

Tyrone Masters won the Dr. Mickey Loftus Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan as they were too strong for their Roscommon counterparts and emerged victorious on a scoreline of 4-8 to 0-9.

At half-time, Tyrone led 2-5 to 0-4.

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

€3 billion boost to infrastructure in upcoming Budget

14 September 2024
News, Top Stories

Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

14 September 2024
News, Top Stories

UK Government won’t fund redevelopment of Casement Park before the 2028 Euros

14 September 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair CEO criticises Dublin Airport passenger cap

14 September 2024
