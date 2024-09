Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the winners enclosure on Saturday at Leopardstown.

The Donegal jockey rode the Joseph O’Brien trained Trustyourinstinct to a Group 3 win.

The pair finished a length and a half ahead of Shane Foley and Kinesiology.

Earlier on Saturday, Browne McMonagle finished fourth in the Irish Champions Stake Group 1 on board Los Angeles.

After the race, Dylan gave his thoughts to Denis Kirwan…