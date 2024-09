Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses are into the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship semi final after they beat Milford 1-09 to 0-08 in Falcarragh.

Harry Harden with the crucial goal for his side in the first half.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Elsewhere in the Intermediate Football Championship, Termon ran out 1-08 to 1-04 winners over Red Hughs to seal their semi final spot.