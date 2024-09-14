Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

588 homes and businesses have been affected by a power outage in Rossgier.
The fault was reported at 12.36pm this afternoon.
ESB says they are working to repair the fault.
Power is expected to be restored at 1.45pm this afternoon.
588 homes and businesses have been affected by a power outage in Rossgier.
The fault was reported at 12.36pm this afternoon.
ESB says they are working to repair the fault.
Power is expected to be restored at 1.45pm this afternoon.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland