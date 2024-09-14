Senator says delays in providing transport for people with disabilities are unacceptable

A HSE decision to cancel transportation for people with disabilities to disability day service units has left families in distress, according to Senator Nikki Bradley.

She says almost 40 people with disabilities in Sligo and Donegal have been impacted by the failure of the HSE to provide transportation to day care services.

She said she’s heard numerous stories about families going through a long application process to organise transport, and then not getting help.

She particularly referenced a woman whose autistic teenage son had transport cancelled just before he started college.

Cllr Bradley, who contesting the next General Election for Fine Gael, says the lack of support and communication is unacceptable and leaves families feeling abandoned and helpless……………………

In a statement, the HSE told Highland Radio that formal contractual transport arrangements will be provided for those attending Disability Day service units in Donegal and Sligo within the two weeks, with interim local arrangements being put in place.