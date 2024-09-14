Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UK Government won’t fund redevelopment of Casement Park before the 2028 Euros

The UK Government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028 due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the cost of building the Belfast park had risen to £400 million.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the decision as “deeply disappointing” and added that it represented a “missed opportunity for sport and our economy”.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government offered €50 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million (€17.5 million).

