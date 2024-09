Darragh Kelly improved on his MMA record to 7-0 with victory at Wembley in London on Saturday night.

The Moville man defeated Dmytrii Hrytsenko of the Ukraine via unanimous decision on the Bellator Champion Series bill.

The cards were marked 30-26, 30-26, 30-26 – all in favour of Kelly against a tough opponent who was also unbeaten going into their meeting.

Saturday was Kelly’s first time to fight outside of Ireland and he also took the “Takedown of the Night” award.