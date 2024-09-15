Donegal Club Championship Draw- Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s to meet in quarter final

The Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships draws took place on Sunday evening in O’Donnell Park.

The draw was as follows:

Senior A quarter finals

Naomh Conaill V St Eunan’s

Dungloe V Glenswilly

Gaoth Dobhair V Four Masters

St Michael’s V Kilcar

Senior B quarter finals

St Eunan’s V Glenswilly

Gaoth Dobhair V Sean MacCumhaills

Dungloe V Naomh Conaill

Four Masters V Ardara

Intermediate A semi finals

Termon V Naomh Muire, LR

Malin V Naomh Columba

Intermediate B semi finals

Burt V Malin

Termon V Buncrana

Junior A semi finals

Carndonagh V St Mary’s Convoy

Naomh Ultan V Naomh Padraig Muff

You can hear the draw in full with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…