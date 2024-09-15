Donegal Club Championship Draw- Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s to meet in quarter final

The Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships draws took place on Sunday evening in O’Donnell Park.
The draw was as follows:
Senior A quarter finals
Naomh Conaill V St Eunan’s
Dungloe V Glenswilly
Gaoth Dobhair V Four Masters
St Michael’s V Kilcar
Senior B quarter finals
St Eunan’s V Glenswilly
Gaoth Dobhair V Sean MacCumhaills
Dungloe V Naomh Conaill
Four Masters V Ardara
Intermediate A semi finals
Termon V Naomh Muire, LR
Malin V Naomh Columba
Intermediate B semi finals
Burt V Malin
Termon V Buncrana
Junior A semi finals
Carndonagh V St Mary’s Convoy
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Padraig Muff
You can hear the draw in full with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…