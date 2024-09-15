€24,000 worth of cannabis seized in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny say they seized €24,000 worth of suspected cannabis during a recent search.

€7,000 in cash was also seized during the operation that took place on Friday the 6th of September

One man was arrested but was later released without charge.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with the drugs now being sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has information in relation to the sale and supply of controlled substances in Donegal or the border region, to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.