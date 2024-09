Fine Gael has a five point lead over Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein in the latest opinion poll.

Today’s Business Post / Red C Poll also shows Sinn Fein’s support continues to slide.

Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country and is on 23 per cent support, up 2.

Editor of the Business Post Daniel Mc Connell says the gap is widening between the main parties.