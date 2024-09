Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed a winner on Sunday at the Curragh racecourse.

The Donegal jockey was first past the post on board the Joseph O’Brien trained Scorthy Champ in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (Group 1).

The pair went off at 12/1.

The win follows Browne McMonagle’s success on Saturday at Leopardstown when he won on board Trustyourinstinct.