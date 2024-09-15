Letterkenny University relaunches Patient and Family Experience Group

Letterkenny University Hospital has relaunched its Patient and Family Experience Group, which is working with staff to improve services, and develop a number of new initiatives at the hospital.

People who have been in the hospital recently, either as patients or family visitors, are being invited to contribute to the process.

Hospital manager Sean Murphy says they want their stakeholders to play an active role in how services are delivered and the patient and family experience group is an important mechanism for formal engagement and communication.

He says working in partnership with this group allows the management team better understand and meet the needs of patients, stressing that the group is already having a positive impact in the hospital and is working on a number of quality improvement projects to improve patient experiences.

Chairperson Kenneth Harper says the input of service users and their families is helpful in the design of new services and consideration of changes in existing arrangements.

Anyone who’s recently been in hospital and would like to contribute as a member of the group is asked to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service by emailing palsluh@hse.ie