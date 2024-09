A man aged in his 50s has died following a single vehicle collision in Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.

Vincent (Vinny) Smith had been riding a Honda quad on the Moat Road when the collision occurred, at around 7.40am yesterday morning.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

They would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.