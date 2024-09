Gaoth Dobhair sealed their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter final after a 0-16 to 0-08 win over Sean MacCumhaills.

A game against Four Masters is Gaoth Dobhair’s reward for their eight point victory.

After the game, Gaoth Dobhair boss Ronan MacNaillais was happy with their victory but knows there is room to improve ahead of their quarter final…