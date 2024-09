Derry City booked their place in the FAI Cup semi final after they beat Shelbourne 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen was enough to see the Candystripes through to the final four.

They will now have to travel to Bohemians for their semi final.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins gave his thoughts after the game…